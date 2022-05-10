First Trust Advisors LP Buys 10,238 Shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,203 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,238 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.12% of Terminix Global worth $6,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 8,018.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 1,586.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 261.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Terminix Global alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair lowered Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Terminix Global from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

NYSE TMX opened at $43.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.47 and a beta of 0.73. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.30 and a fifty-two week high of $53.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.08 million. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Terminix Global (Get Rating)

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. The company offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest management services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Terminix Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terminix Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.