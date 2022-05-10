First Trust Advisors LP Buys 113,808 Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) by 171.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,808 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.18% of Marathon Digital worth $5,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MARA. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Marathon Digital by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Marathon Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Marathon Digital by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Digital by 3,851.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Marathon Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MARA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $57.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

Shares of MARA stock opened at $12.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.98 and a 200-day moving average of $33.01. The company has a quick ratio of 49.89, a current ratio of 49.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.77 and a 12-month high of $83.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 4.65.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 68.64% and a positive return on equity of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $60.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.23 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

