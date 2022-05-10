First Trust Advisors LP Buys 133,500 Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) by 136.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 231,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,500 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $6,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 665.6% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 251,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,590,000 after acquiring an additional 219,068 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in AMC Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $609,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 121,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 10,348 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $2,546,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in AMC Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $1,776,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AMC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

In related news, CAO Chris A. Cox sold 14,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $430,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 107,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $1,945,231.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 354,070 shares of company stock worth $6,664,426. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMC opened at $12.52 on Tuesday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $72.62. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.82.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $785.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.42) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 429.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

