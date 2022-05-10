First Trust Advisors LP Buys 15,989 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,989 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Ventas were worth $6,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 99,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,491,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Ventas by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,352,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 30,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VTR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ventas from $56.50 to $61.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.97.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $55.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.64, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.44 and a 12-month high of $64.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 1.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 461.55%.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 34,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $1,947,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $1,087,326.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,802 shares of company stock valued at $7,447,849 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

