First Trust Advisors LP Buys 16,590 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,590 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $5,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 71,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 15,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 11,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $827,452.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $67.64 on Tuesday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $84.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 76.86, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 143.18%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.20.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

