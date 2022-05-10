First Trust Advisors LP Buys 3,651 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,711 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.23% of Century Communities worth $6,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCS. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 26,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCS opened at $53.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.86. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.63 and a 12-month high of $86.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.50. Century Communities had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 12.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 17.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Century Communities’s payout ratio is currently 5.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCS shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on Century Communities from $108.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Century Communities from $74.50 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Century Communities from $110.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Century Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.80.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

