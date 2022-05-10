First Trust Advisors LP Buys 44,492 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) by 71.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,492 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.08% of American Campus Communities worth $6,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,658,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in American Campus Communities by 689.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 27,689 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in American Campus Communities by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 386,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,714,000 after purchasing an additional 54,930 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in American Campus Communities by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Campus Communities by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 141,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. 97.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACC. Argus downgraded American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $65.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on American Campus Communities from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded American Campus Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.25.

American Campus Communities stock opened at $64.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.95 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.43 and its 200 day moving average is $55.28. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $65.02.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $273.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.17 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $2,274,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,842,885.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total value of $1,292,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,565 shares in the company, valued at $22,401,961.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

