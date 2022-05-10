First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,463 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.15% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $6,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 72,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 22,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. B. Riley lowered their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.29.

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $27.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.60. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $35.51. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.68.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Taylor Morrison Home’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 9.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $108,294.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,149 shares of company stock valued at $152,974. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

