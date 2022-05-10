First Trust Advisors LP Has $5.83 Million Holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 252.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,126 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.14% of Korn Ferry worth $5,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Korn Ferry by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Korn Ferry by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC raised its position in Korn Ferry by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 56,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Korn Ferry by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Korn Ferry by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Korn Ferry from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Korn Ferry in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $60.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.44. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $59.52 and a 12 month high of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.31.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.42 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is presently 8.73%.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

