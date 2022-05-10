First Trust Advisors LP Has $5.83 Million Stock Position in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,938 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,751 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.12% of eXp World worth $5,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of eXp World by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 5,671 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eXp World by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of eXp World by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 23,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 8,390 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of eXp World by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World in the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

Get eXp World alerts:

EXPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of eXp World from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

In other news, CEO Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total transaction of $1,178,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Stacey Onnen sold 16,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $390,395.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 277,942 shares of company stock valued at $6,183,941 over the last three months. Insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPI stock opened at $13.60 on Tuesday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.16 and a 52-week high of $55.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 3.14.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). eXp World had a return on equity of 41.05% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

eXp World Company Profile (Get Rating)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.