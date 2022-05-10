First Trust Advisors LP Has $5.87 Million Holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,255 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.16% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $5,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindsell Train Ltd raised its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.0% in the third quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 11,212,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,816,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 11.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,621,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,256,000 after purchasing an additional 555,079 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 18.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,817,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,258,000 after purchasing an additional 282,695 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,472,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 675,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,982,000 after purchasing an additional 15,410 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $589,372.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on WWE. StockNews.com began coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.88.

World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $55.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.96 and a 200-day moving average of $55.41. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.24.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 54.84% and a net margin of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $333.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

