First Trust Advisors LP Has $5.99 Million Position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 120,657 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 13,068 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.17% of Ameris Bancorp worth $5,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,184,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 74.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,825,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,643 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 47,565.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 860,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,636,000 after purchasing an additional 858,556 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,438,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 12.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,932,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,232,000 after purchasing an additional 210,818 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABCB opened at $42.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.61. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $39.67 and a 1-year high of $59.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.14.

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $259.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.97 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 31.99%. Ameris Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.53%.

ABCB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

