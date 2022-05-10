First Trust Advisors LP Has $6.04 Million Stock Position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,157 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.16% of LGI Homes worth $6,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in LGI Homes by 9.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,950,000 after buying an additional 350,389 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in LGI Homes by 2.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 533,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,718,000 after buying an additional 14,727 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its position in LGI Homes by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 320,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,575,000 after purchasing an additional 13,108 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in LGI Homes by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,703,000 after purchasing an additional 8,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in LGI Homes by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 138,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on LGIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on LGI Homes from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. BTIG Research raised LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.40.

In other news, Director Maria Renna Sharpe bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $117.79 per share, with a total value of $117,790.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 16,729 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $1,990,583.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 53,472 shares of company stock valued at $6,362,633 in the last 90 days. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $97.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.83. LGI Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.13 and a twelve month high of $188.00. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 14.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.53. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $546.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 17.81 EPS for the current year.

About LGI Homes (Get Rating)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.