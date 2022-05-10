First Trust Advisors LP Has $6.08 Million Stake in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 232,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,634 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.21% of South Jersey Industries worth $6,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in South Jersey Industries by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,902,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $380,600,000 after purchasing an additional 144,102 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in South Jersey Industries by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,146,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,406,000 after purchasing an additional 14,099 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in South Jersey Industries by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,564,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,520,000 after purchasing an additional 105,521 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in South Jersey Industries by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,061,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,828,000 after purchasing an additional 30,080 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in South Jersey Industries by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,713,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,432,000 after purchasing an additional 20,757 shares during the period. 84.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on SJI. Bank of America cut South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Maxim Group lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on South Jersey Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE SJI opened at $33.59 on Tuesday. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $35.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.71.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $824.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.67 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%.

About South Jersey Industries (Get Rating)

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.