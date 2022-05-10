First Trust Advisors LP Has $6.30 Million Holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,676 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.24% of Vista Outdoor worth $6,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

VSTO opened at $38.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.45 and a 200 day moving average of $39.79. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.54. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.83 and a 12 month high of $52.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $809.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.87 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 50.41%. Vista Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 3,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $111,092.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on VSTO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.11.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

