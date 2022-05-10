First Trust Advisors LP Has $6.31 Million Stock Holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,095 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.11% of Celsius worth $6,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CELH. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Celsius by 172.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 478,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,404,000 after acquiring an additional 302,817 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the 3rd quarter worth $278,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 262.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 136,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,286,000 after purchasing an additional 62,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. 45.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Celsius from $103.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.83.

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $41.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.54 and a beta of 1.95. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.45 and a 12 month high of $110.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.05.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $104.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.09 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 192.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

