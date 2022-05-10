First Trust Advisors LP Has $6.32 Million Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 74.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,059 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $6,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EL. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

EL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.95.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $233.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $83.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.32. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.49 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.06%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.26%.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $354,746.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Demsey sold 10,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.68, for a total value of $3,205,431.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies (Get Rating)

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.