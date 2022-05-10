First Trust Advisors LP Has $6.34 Million Stock Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,319 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $6,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 27,156 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in TC Energy by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in TC Energy by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

NYSE TRP opened at $53.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.96. The stock has a market cap of $52.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.61. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.77 and a fifty-two week high of $59.06.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.22. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 24.96%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. TC Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.99%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.17.

About TC Energy (Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.