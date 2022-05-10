First Trust Advisors LP Has $6.44 Million Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,665 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.13% of Option Care Health worth $6,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Option Care Health by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,859,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,761,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157,744 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 6,043,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,615,000 after acquiring an additional 15,710 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,449,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,002 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,743,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,595,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,974,000 after acquiring an additional 805,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OPCH. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Option Care Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

In other news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $156,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of OPCH stock opened at $26.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.77. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $30.70.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $915.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.45 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

