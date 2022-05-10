First Trust Advisors LP Has $6.46 Million Stock Holdings in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245,791 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 59,598 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.85% of Sterling Construction worth $6,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STRL. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STRL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Construction in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Sterling Construction stock opened at $22.46 on Tuesday. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.17 and a 1-year high of $32.14. The stock has a market cap of $679.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.52.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 20.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Construction Company, Inc engages in the transportation, e-infrastructure, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

