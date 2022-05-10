First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) by 322.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,306 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.09% of Blueprint Medicines worth $5,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1,340.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 3,253.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter worth about $81,000. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $45,865.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $350,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,847,166.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,575 shares of company stock valued at $677,614 over the last ninety days. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $51.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.94. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52 week low of $51.46 and a 52 week high of $117.86.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $62.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.98 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 293.97% and a negative return on equity of 35.24%. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue was up 190.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.72) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $111.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

