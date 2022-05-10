First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) by 112.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 77,396 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.15% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $5,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 164,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,828,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,497,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,982,000 after buying an additional 242,293 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $1,265,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $3,359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPBI opened at $32.01 on Tuesday. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.81 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.62.

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 42.15%. The company had revenue of $187.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.18%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PPBI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Stephens downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pacific Premier Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

