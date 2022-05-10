First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,283 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.20% of Rush Enterprises worth $6,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 24.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,975,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,228,000 after acquiring an additional 390,489 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 364.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 916,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,377,000 after acquiring an additional 719,127 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 686,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,988,000 after acquiring an additional 8,428 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 10.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 492,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,230,000 after acquiring an additional 47,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 4.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 441,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,922,000 after acquiring an additional 20,072 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

In other Rush Enterprises news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 8,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total value of $435,594.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $51.86 on Tuesday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $40.95 and a one year high of $60.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.95 and a 200 day moving average of $52.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 5.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is 15.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.