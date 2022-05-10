First Trust Advisors LP Invests $6.34 Million in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 53,306 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,336,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Ralph Lauren at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 123.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 453 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 851 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fruth Investment Management purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RL shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $141.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.00.

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $94.88 on Tuesday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12-month low of $94.09 and a 12-month high of $142.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Ralph Lauren announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to repurchase up to 17.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

