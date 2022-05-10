First Trust Advisors LP Makes New $5.87 Million Investment in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 199,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,870,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of Frontier Communications Parent at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FYBR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 150.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,124,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076,803 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 928.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,824,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,306 shares during the last quarter. Mudrick Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the third quarter worth $35,080,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 18.7% in the third quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 6,362,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 1,936.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,078,000 after purchasing an additional 377,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FYBR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontier Communications Parent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Frontier Communications Parent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.64.

Shares of FYBR opened at $23.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.15. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.24 and a 52 week high of $35.15.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 235.87% and a net margin of 77.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

