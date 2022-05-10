First Trust Advisors LP Makes New Investment in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 115,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,449,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.16% of Revolve Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 200.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 10.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 327.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $31.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.32. Revolve Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.74 and a fifty-two week high of $89.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.78 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 33.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

RVLV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $74.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.29.

In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Mente sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $47,079.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total transaction of $1,732,812.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 359,785 shares of company stock worth $19,149,373 over the last quarter. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

