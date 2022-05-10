First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 138,808 Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) by 696.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,808 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.23% of Arcus Biosciences worth $6,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RCUS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after acquiring an additional 94,862 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $945,000. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $49.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.23.

Arcus Biosciences ( NYSE:RCUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.79). Arcus Biosciences had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 13.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.43.

In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 9,617 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total value of $304,089.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

