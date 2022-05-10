First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 28,703 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 68.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,703 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.13% of Signet Jewelers worth $6,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 824,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,133,000 after acquiring an additional 377,303 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 153.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 431,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,102,000 after purchasing an additional 261,217 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 593.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 237,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,715,000 after purchasing an additional 202,825 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,237,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 260,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,543,000 after purchasing an additional 178,208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.71.

SIG stock opened at $68.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.37. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1-year low of $55.75 and a 1-year high of $111.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.54.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 51.76% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

In other news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $1,616,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian A. Tilzer sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total value of $230,615.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,939 shares of company stock worth $4,708,762. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

