First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 66,707 Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) by 115.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,707 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.45% of Proto Labs worth $6,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Proto Labs by 1,680.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Proto Labs by 129.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Proto Labs by 227.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Proto Labs by 602.5% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Proto Labs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Proto Labs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

PRLB stock opened at $42.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.52. Proto Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.73 and a fifty-two week high of $100.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.43.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.10. Proto Labs had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $124.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Proto Labs’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

