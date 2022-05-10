First Trust Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 62,428 Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 62,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,521,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDAY. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 311.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

CDAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded Ceridian HCM from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Cowen cut their price target on Ceridian HCM from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Ceridian HCM from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ceridian HCM from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.58.

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock opened at $52.43 on Tuesday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a one year low of $51.85 and a one year high of $130.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.11 and its 200 day moving average is $84.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.33 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Ceridian HCM’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 1,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $76,550.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.48, for a total value of $309,256.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,853 shares of company stock worth $1,102,452. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ceridian HCM (Get Rating)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.