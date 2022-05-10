First Trust Advisors LP Raises Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 92.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,942 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.15% of Hillenbrand worth $5,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 217,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 9,163 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 27,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 7,758 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 27,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Shares of HI opened at $42.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.03 and a fifty-two week high of $54.15.

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.05 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.29%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Hillenbrand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Hillenbrand Profile (Get Rating)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as equipment system design; and screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.