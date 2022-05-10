First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,951 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 35,268 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.63% of Laredo Petroleum worth $6,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 1.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 1.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 21.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LPI shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laredo Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.00.

Shares of LPI stock opened at $59.51 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.55. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.25 and a 52 week high of $99.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 3.66.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by ($1.04). Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 78.66%. The business had revenue of $532.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 112.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 31.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,531 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total transaction of $452,878.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark David Denny sold 2,626 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $183,032.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,782.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,493 shares of company stock worth $2,872,548. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

