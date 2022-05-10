First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.25% of Medifast worth $6,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MED. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Medifast during the third quarter valued at $21,040,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Medifast during the third quarter valued at $16,750,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Medifast by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,856,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $357,641,000 after purchasing an additional 77,637 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Medifast during the fourth quarter valued at $11,710,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Medifast by 531.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,094,000 after purchasing an additional 44,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Medifast news, Director Andrea B. Thomas sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $200,456.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MED opened at $180.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.30. Medifast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.44 and a twelve month high of $336.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $180.04 and a 200 day moving average of $195.28.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.24. Medifast had a return on equity of 81.42% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $377.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. Medifast’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medifast, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is a positive change from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th. Medifast’s payout ratio is 46.79%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Medifast from $349.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

