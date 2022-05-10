First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 30,844 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.21% of ArcBest worth $6,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARCB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ArcBest from $133.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.10.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB opened at $77.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.16. ArcBest Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.86 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.96.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.95. ArcBest had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This is a positive change from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.27%.

In other news, Director Steven Spinner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

