First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,886 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,259 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.13% of Meritage Homes worth $5,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 47,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Meritage Homes news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 1,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $104,867.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total value of $25,835.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,181 shares of company stock worth $9,116,246. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MTH opened at $83.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1 year low of $75.56 and a 1 year high of $125.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.56.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.80 by $0.99. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 28.21% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.44 EPS. Meritage Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

MTH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Meritage Homes from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Meritage Homes from $114.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush started coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.14.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

