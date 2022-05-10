First Trust Advisors LP Sells 237,535 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 265,887 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 237,535 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.12% of Wendy’s worth $6,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Wendy’s by 210.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 40.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $17.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.03. The Wendy’s Company has a 12-month low of $17.83 and a 12-month high of $29.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.89 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 10.56%. Wendy’s’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.18%.

About Wendy’s (Get Rating)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.