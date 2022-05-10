First Trust Advisors LP Sells 264 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 309.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 89,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,986,000 after purchasing an additional 67,979 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.6% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 25,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 153.5% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 15,325 shares during the period.

TLT stock opened at $114.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.57. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.62 and a 52 week high of $155.12.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.203 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

