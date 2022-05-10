First Trust Advisors LP Sells 41,808 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 41,808 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.14% of Southwest Gas worth $5,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 62,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 18,588 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,574,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 182.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 10,146 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Southwest Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 95,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,372,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SWX shares. Bank of America raised Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com lowered Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

Shares of NYSE SWX opened at $90.71 on Tuesday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.54 and a 12 month high of $91.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.03.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 5.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.59%.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

