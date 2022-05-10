First Trust Advisors LP Sells 61,315 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,315 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.09% of Post worth $6,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in POST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Post by 747.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after buying an additional 55,162 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Post by 592.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,604,000 after buying an additional 265,052 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Post by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Post by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Post by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on POST. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Post from $84.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial cut Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Post in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Post from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Post in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.29.

POST stock opened at $79.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.66. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.83 and a 1-year high of $82.36.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Post had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

