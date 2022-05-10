Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Major Shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp Sells 4,900 Shares of Stock

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Rating) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $28,126.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,104 shares in the company, valued at $631,996.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 9th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 5,000 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $27,400.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 8,784 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $53,055.36.

On Monday, April 18th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 5,700 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $33,402.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 13,400 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $80,936.00.

Shares of Five Point stock opened at $5.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.07. The company has a market capitalization of $819.25 million, a PE ratio of 61.34 and a beta of 1.29. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $8.93.

Five Point ( NYSE:FPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Five Point had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $182.22 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Five Point from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FPH. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Five Point by 1,016.7% during the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Five Point during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Five Point by 215.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 8,633 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Five Point during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Five Point during the third quarter worth about $116,000. 34.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Five Point (Get Rating)

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

