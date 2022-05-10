Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Major Shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Rating) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $27,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,104 shares in the company, valued at $575,969.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 5th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 4,900 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $28,126.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 8,784 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $53,055.36.

On Monday, April 18th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 5,700 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $33,402.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 13,400 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $80,936.00.

FPH stock opened at $5.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.34 and a beta of 1.29. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $8.93.

Five Point ( NYSE:FPH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Five Point had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $182.22 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FPH. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Five Point by 1,016.7% during the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Five Point during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Five Point by 215.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 8,633 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Five Point during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Five Point during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Five Point from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

