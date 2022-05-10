fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) CFO John Janedis Acquires 7,000 Shares of Stock

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) CFO John Janedis purchased 7,000 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.94 per share, for a total transaction of $20,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $29,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

FUBO opened at $2.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.42. fuboTV Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $35.10. The company has a market capitalization of $538.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $231.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.27 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 59.50% and a negative return on equity of 66.29%. fuboTV’s revenue was up 119.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of fuboTV by 307.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of fuboTV by 266.7% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in fuboTV by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on fuboTV from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on fuboTV from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on fuboTV from $42.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on fuboTV from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, fuboTV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.68.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

