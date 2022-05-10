Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) by 54.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,287 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $5,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Genmab A/S by 4,355.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 427,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,690,000 after buying an additional 418,099 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 63.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 131,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,745,000 after purchasing an additional 51,019 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 47.5% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 37,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 12,188 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $29.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.98. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.93.

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $402.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.16 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 14.23%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

GMAB has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $425.50.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

