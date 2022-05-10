Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,119 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,860,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,547,605 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $118,578,000 after buying an additional 278,833 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,239,028 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $94,933,000 after purchasing an additional 209,077 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,918,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,111,768 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $85,183,000 after purchasing an additional 145,689 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Globus Medical from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Globus Medical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.83.

Shares of GMED stock opened at $60.47 on Tuesday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.27 and a 1 year high of $84.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 42.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.30 and its 200-day moving average is $70.55.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $250.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,500 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total value of $188,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 10,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $700,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,484 shares of company stock worth $3,670,143 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

About Globus Medical (Get Rating)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.