Grandfield & Dodd LLC Sells 240 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,784 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $152.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $165.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.25 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Apple in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Apple from $205.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.39.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

