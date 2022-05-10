Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,003 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 3,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $334,623.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $108,493.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,444 shares of company stock worth $654,255. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $74.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of -47.49 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.64 and a 1 year high of $130.95.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.47 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.90.

Guidewire Software Profile (Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.