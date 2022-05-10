ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Buys 8,316 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,905 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 8,316 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.6% of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $28,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 593,683 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $199,667,000 after buying an additional 6,340 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,781,582 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,289,742,000 after buying an additional 2,913,141 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 12,446 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 13,684 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT stock opened at $264.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $238.07 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $290.73 and its 200-day moving average is $309.33.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.37.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

