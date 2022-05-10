Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Stake Lifted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,311 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.39% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $6,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,390,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,342,000 after purchasing an additional 10,702 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,236,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,432,000 after acquiring an additional 15,306 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,165,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,614,000 after acquiring an additional 5,646 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 863,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,633,000 after acquiring an additional 405,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 622,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,816,000 after acquiring an additional 28,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ILPT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.20.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock opened at $14.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $940.51 million, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.77. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $14.19 and a twelve month high of $28.66.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.69. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.59% and a return on equity of 8.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.18%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.67%.

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

