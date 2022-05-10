Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Stock Holdings Lifted by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IRWD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 267.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $175,000.

NASDAQ IRWD opened at $11.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.17. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $14.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.61.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IRWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $97.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.62 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 33.93% and a net margin of 124.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, insider Ronald Silver sold 3,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $38,645.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IRWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

