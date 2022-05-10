iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,727 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $5,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,607,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,543,000 after acquiring an additional 170,679 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,761,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,088,000 after purchasing an additional 210,475 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,149,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,579,000 after purchasing an additional 196,495 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,684,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,247,000 after purchasing an additional 700,740 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,877,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,182,000 after purchasing an additional 81,613 shares during the period.

Shares of MBB stock opened at $97.54 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $96.93 and a 1 year high of $108.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.59 and its 200-day moving average is $104.42.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.148 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

